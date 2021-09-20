Luke Ryan and Josh Rotham will compete in this year's Grand Final Sprint. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2021 Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint will have a local flavour with eight Fremantle and West Coast to compete for glory on Grand Final day at Optus Stadium.

With the AFL's showpiece game moved to Perth, the traditional race will be made up of WA players to determine the fastest in the west.

Speed Eagles Jack Petrucelle and Liam Ryan will fancy their chances, while Josh Rotham and Tom Cole are also running for West Coast.

Young guns Liam Henry and Andrew Braysaw will be leading the Dockers contingent, along with Luke Ryan and Ethan Hughes.

Cat Jordan Clark wins the Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Participants will take to the turf for a 100m sprint run along the 50m arc, the same shape as the iconic Colgate smile.

In honour of the winner, Colgate will be making a $5,000 donation to Ladder, an organisation providing young people mentoring and support through the Ladder Program.

2021 Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprinters