THE HISTORIC 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final is upon us and it's time to predict what the biggest night of the year will look like.
The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, North Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.
GRAND FINAL PREVIEW Demons v Bulldogs, stats that matter, who wins and why
Check out the predictions below.
Damian Barrett
Winner: Melbourne by 11 points
Norm Smith: Marcus Bontempelli
Most disposals: Clayton Oliver (33)
Most goals: Cody Weightman (four)
First goal: Kysaiah Pickett
Headline I'd like to see: AFL agrees to take GF away from MCG every four years
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Black Fingernails Red Wine – Eskimo Joe
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Henry
Riley Beveridge
Winner: Melbourne by 12 points
Norm Smith: Christian Petracca
Most disposals: Jack Macrae (37)
Most goals: Kysaiah Pickett (three)
First goal: Charlie Spargo
Headline I'd like to see: Fear the beard: Big Max kicks the winner to break Dees curse
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Cool As Hell – Baker Boy
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle
Sarah Black
Winner: Melbourne by 17 points
Norm Smith: Clayton Oliver
Most disposals: Jack Macrae (34)
Most goals: Tom McDonald (three)
First goal: Bayley Fritsch
Headline I'd like to see: Demons of the past are Gawn
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Black Fingernails, Red Wine – Eskimo Joe
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Henry
Mitch Cleary
Winner: Melbourne by 14 points
Norm Smith: Steven May
Most disposals: Clayton Oliver (33)
Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (three)
First goal: Mitch Hannan
Headline I'd like to see: Stef stamps Recruit of the Year crown
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Meditjin – Baker Boy
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Ryan
Kane Cornes
Winner: Melbourne by 17 points
Norm Smith: Max Gawn
Most disposals: Clayton Oliver (33)
Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (four)
First goal: Tim English
Headline I'd like to see: Mark Williams breaks drinking ban and pops open the champagne while celebrating with WA premier Mark McGowan
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: It's a Grand Old Flag
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Ryan
Nat Edwards
Winner: Melbourne by 13 points
Norm Smith: Christian Petracca
Most disposals: Jack Macrae (34)
Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (three)
First goal: Bailey Smith
Headline I'd like to see: Dee-light in the west as Melbourne breaks longest drought
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Better than - John Butler
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petrucelle
Matthew Lloyd
Winner: Melbourne by 21 points
Norm Smith: Clayton Oliver
Most disposals: Clayton Oliver (33)
Most goals: Fritsch (three)
First goal: Cody Weightman
Headline I'd like to see: Melbourne Dee-light as 57-year drought is over
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Down Under – Colin Hay
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle
Cameron Noakes
Winner: Western Bulldogs by 42 points
Norm Smith: Bailey 'Just call me Norm' Smith
Most disposals: Jack Macrae (42)
Most goals: Aaron Naughton (six)
First goal: Roarke 'We're All Related' Smith
Headline I'd like to see: The ghost of Norm Smith laughs out loud as the curse spooks Demons again
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: I Put a Spell on You – The Smiths
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: The red fox (that mysteriously appears on the ground)
Daisy Pearce
Winner: Melbourne by 15 points
Norm Smith: Marcus Bontempelli
Most disposals: Jack Macrae (31)
Most goals: Kozzy Pickett (three)
First goal: Charlie Spargo
Headline I'd like to see: Drought Gawn
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Holy Grail - Hunters and Collectors
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Henry
Martin Pegan
Winner: Melbourne by 14 points
Norm Smith: Max Gawn
Most disposals: Jack Macrae (39)
Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (four)
First goal: Kysaiah Pickett
Headline I'd like to see: Norm Smith curse: Here today, Gawn tomorrow
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Meditjin – Baker Boy
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle
Nathan Schmook
Winner: Melbourne by four points
Norm Smith: Christian Petracca
Most disposals: Jack Macrae and Clayton Oliver (33)
Most goals: Aaron Naughton (three)
First goal: Kysaiah Pickett
Headline I'd like to see: Guns fire as Perth delivers a western classic
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Turn up your stereo – Eskimo Joe
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle
Callum Twomey
Winner: Melbourne by eight points
Norm Smith: No prediction (Cal Twomey is an official judge of the Norm Smith Medal)
Most disposals: Jack Macrae (34)
Most goals: Tom McDonald (three)
First goal: Cody Weightman
Headline I'd like to see: The greatest show in Perth – Dees and Dogs dazzle in GF epic
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Down Under – Colin Hay
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Henry
Michael Whiting
Winner: Melbourne by eight points
Norm Smith: Clayton Oliver
Most disposals: Jack Macrae (35)
Most goals: Tom McDonald (three)
First goal: Kysaiah Pickett
Headline I'd like to see: The Drought is Gawn: Dees win a thriller
What song will most rock Optus Stadium: From the Sea - Eskimo Joe
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle
TOTALS
Winner: Melbourne 12-1 Western Bulldogs
Norm Smith Medal: Christian Petracca (3), Clayton Oliver (3), Max Gawn (2), Marcus Bontempelli (2), Steven May, Bailey Smith