THE HISTORIC 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final is upon us and it's time to predict what the biggest night of the year will look like.

The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, North Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.

GRAND FINAL PREVIEW Demons v Bulldogs, stats that matter, who wins and why

Check out the predictions below.

The Grand Final Preview Show: Key match-ups, Gill drops in, tips Damian Barrett and Cal Twomey are joined by the biggest names in the game to preview the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Damian Barrett

Winner: Melbourne by 11 points

Norm Smith: Marcus Bontempelli

Most disposals: Clayton Oliver (33)

Most goals: Cody Weightman (four)

First goal: Kysaiah Pickett

Headline I'd like to see: AFL agrees to take GF away from MCG every four years

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Black Fingernails Red Wine – Eskimo Joe

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Henry

Riley Beveridge

Winner: Melbourne by 12 points

Norm Smith: Christian Petracca

Most disposals: Jack Macrae (37)

Most goals: Kysaiah Pickett (three)

First goal: Charlie Spargo

Headline I'd like to see: Fear the beard: Big Max kicks the winner to break Dees curse

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Cool As Hell – Baker Boy

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle

Sarah Black

Winner: Melbourne by 17 points

Norm Smith: Clayton Oliver

Most disposals: Jack Macrae (34)

Most goals: Tom McDonald (three)

First goal: Bayley Fritsch

Headline I'd like to see: Demons of the past are Gawn

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Black Fingernails, Red Wine – Eskimo Joe

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Henry

Grand Final Preview: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Lloyd preview the Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Demons and Bulldogs at Optus Stadium

Mitch Cleary

Winner: Melbourne by 14 points

Norm Smith: Steven May

Most disposals: Clayton Oliver (33)

Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (three)

First goal: Mitch Hannan

Headline I'd like to see: Stef stamps Recruit of the Year crown

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Meditjin – Baker Boy

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Ryan

Kane Cornes

Winner: Melbourne by 17 points

Norm Smith: Max Gawn

Most disposals: Clayton Oliver (33)

Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (four)

First goal: Tim English

Headline I'd like to see: Mark Williams breaks drinking ban and pops open the champagne while celebrating with WA premier Mark McGowan

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: It's a Grand Old Flag

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Ryan

Nat Edwards

Winner: Melbourne by 13 points

Norm Smith: Christian Petracca

Most disposals: Jack Macrae (34)

Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (three)

First goal: Bailey Smith

Headline I'd like to see: Dee-light in the west as Melbourne breaks longest drought

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Better than - John Butler

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petrucelle

Matthew Lloyd

Winner: Melbourne by 21 points

Norm Smith: Clayton Oliver

Most disposals: Clayton Oliver (33)

Most goals: Fritsch (three)

First goal: Cody Weightman

Headline I'd like to see: Melbourne Dee-light as 57-year drought is over

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Down Under – Colin Hay

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle

Cameron Noakes

Winner: Western Bulldogs by 42 points

Norm Smith: Bailey 'Just call me Norm' Smith

Most disposals: Jack Macrae (42)

Most goals: Aaron Naughton (six)

First goal: Roarke 'We're All Related' Smith

Headline I'd like to see: The ghost of Norm Smith laughs out loud as the curse spooks Demons again

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: I Put a Spell on You – The Smiths

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: The red fox (that mysteriously appears on the ground)

Daisy Pearce

Winner: Melbourne by 15 points

Norm Smith: Marcus Bontempelli

Most disposals: Jack Macrae (31)

Most goals: Kozzy Pickett (three)

First goal: Charlie Spargo

Headline I'd like to see: Drought Gawn

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Holy Grail - Hunters and Collectors

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Henry

The making of Max, Clayton's motto, they created Harry: Gawn unplugged You may not barrack for the Demons, but find 15 minutes to watch this, and you'll wish Max Gawn played for your club

Martin Pegan

Winner: Melbourne by 14 points

Norm Smith: Max Gawn

Most disposals: Jack Macrae (39)

Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (four)

First goal: Kysaiah Pickett

Headline I'd like to see: Norm Smith curse: Here today, Gawn tomorrow

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Meditjin – Baker Boy

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle

Nathan Schmook

Winner: Melbourne by four points

Norm Smith: Christian Petracca

Most disposals: Jack Macrae and Clayton Oliver (33)

Most goals: Aaron Naughton (three)

First goal: Kysaiah Pickett

Headline I'd like to see: Guns fire as Perth delivers a western classic

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Turn up your stereo – Eskimo Joe

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle

Callum Twomey

Winner: Melbourne by eight points

Norm Smith: No prediction (Cal Twomey is an official judge of the Norm Smith Medal)

Most disposals: Jack Macrae (34)

Most goals: Tom McDonald (three)

First goal: Cody Weightman

Headline I'd like to see: The greatest show in Perth – Dees and Dogs dazzle in GF epic

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: Down Under – Colin Hay

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Liam Henry

Michael Whiting

Winner: Melbourne by eight points

Norm Smith: Clayton Oliver

Most disposals: Jack Macrae (35)

Most goals: Tom McDonald (three)

First goal: Kysaiah Pickett

Headline I'd like to see: The Drought is Gawn: Dees win a thriller

What song will most rock Optus Stadium: From the Sea - Eskimo Joe

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jack Petruccelle

TOTALS

Winner: Melbourne 12-1 Western Bulldogs

Norm Smith Medal: Christian Petracca (3), Clayton Oliver (3), Max Gawn (2), Marcus Bontempelli (2), Steven May, Bailey Smith