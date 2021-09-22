THE 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has finished with some 'gooder' news for a local Perth footy club before the silverware is handed over to Melbourne or Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Premiership Cup visited local communities and travelled through some of Western Australia's most iconic locations for two weeks, making a final stop at Aveley Avengers Junior Football Club.

Families from around the Perth suburb got together to see and have photos with the cup, with Melbourne rookie Kye Declase also visiting on the day through his family links to the club.

"This is a massive thing for the footy club to have the premiership cup down here," said Craig Johnson, Aveley Avengers Junior Football Club vice-president.

"With all the people here, it has been really well received. We've just loved having the opportunity to have it here, it has been fantastic for us."

Aveley Avengers Junior Football Club will also enjoy new equipment and jumpers next year thanks to the $10,710 it raised in the 2021 Toyota Good for Footy Raffle.

The Toyota Good for Footy Raffle helped to raise $1,085,420 for 648 footy clubs across the country this year, with 100 per cent of the funds raised going directly to each club in the program

"The club has been involved in the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle for the last five years," Johnson said.

"The Toyota Good for Footy Raffle has helped us out again with a lot of funding for getting training equipment, footballs, and we buy our football jumpers for playing in each week.

"It sets up all the equipment for around the grounds so we can just get our kids out here onto the park and playing the game that they love to play."