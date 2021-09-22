Fans attend Day 1 of the Footy Place Festivities event in Perth on September 20, 2021

THE TOYOTA AFL Grand Final in Perth will go ahead as planned after a visiting truck driver tested positive to COVID-19 upon returning to NSW.

But authorities remain on alert with a further outbreak to potentially result in disruptions to the game.

A second driver who travelled in the same truck has tested negative for the virus and West Australian officials are confident the risk to the wider community is low, given the pair were only in WA for about 48 hours last week.

They attended a service station in Kewdale, in Perth's southeastern suburbs, but otherwise had minimal contact with others.

About 61,000 people are expected to attend Saturday's sold-out premiership decider between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

Twice this season, WA's government has made last-minute calls to bar crowds from attending AFL fixtures at Optus Stadium because of a handful of coronavirus cases being detected.

Optus Stadium was closed to fans in round 15 for the West Coast-Western Bulldogs clash. Picture: AFL Photos

Health Minister Roger Cook on Wednesday said there would be no immediate changes to the Grand Final arrangements but that could change if there were more infections.

"It really depends on the positive cases, if we have any, and the background in relation to those cases," he said.

"If it's unclear, if there's a mystery component to where people contracted the disease, that obviously gives us much greater cause for concern."

The minister expected only a small number of potential contacts, most likely among people who visited refuelling sites.

Gill's vaccination plan, Trac's mindset, Dogs' build-up Nathan Schmook and Cal Twomey with all the news from Perth in the build-up to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs are scheduled to hold open training sessions at Optus Stadium on Friday in front of about 25,000 fans.

The AFL has opted this year not to hold a traditional parade, with fans instead encouraged to attend the ticketed training event.