CHRISTIAN Petracca has stamped himself in Demons immortality after claiming the 2021 Norm Smith Medal.

The Melbourne superstar was simply outstanding against the Western Bulldogs, gathering a Grand Final-record 40 disposals - 24 of them contested - as his team snapped a 57-year premiership drought in style.

Petracca, who finished equal ninth in the Brownlow Medal, also booted two goals, had four tackles, nine clearances and almost 900 metres gained in one of the all-time great finals performances.

The former No.2 draft pick kicked the first goal of the game and was brilliant throughout the contest, leading Melbourne to a stunning 74-point win.

More to come