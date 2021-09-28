Darren Burgess gestures to players during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on May 24, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

HIGH performance guru Darren Burgess, the off-field architect of Melbourne's 2021 premiership, is leaving the Demons for the Crows.

Burgess, who has previously worked with Arsenal and Liverpool in the English Premier League and Port Adelaide in the AFL, has made the decision to be with his children.

His signing is another off-season coup for the Crows, who last week had departing Swan Jordan Dawson confirm his intent to join for 2022.

Burgess oversaw a Demons playing list which had several of its players have career-high performances in 2021 that culminated in Saturday night's Grand Final win over the Western Bulldogs.

The club had known since late last year that he wished to return to Adelaide for family reasons.

Burgess is highly regarded in elite sport internationally, and as well as his stints with the two EPL giants, is regularly sought for consultation by some of the biggest names in the NBA.

Selwyn Griffith has been appointed the club's new high performance manager after working closely with Burgess this past season as head of strength and conditioning.

“Burgo (Burgess) has made a strong contribution to our football club over the past two years,” general manager of football performance Alan Richardson said.

“He has led a very strong team, and has continually shared his knowledge, experience and passion with the wider group.

“We thank him immensely for his contribution and wish him all the best back in Adelaide."