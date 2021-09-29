Adam Cerra after Fremantle's round three loss to Carlton at Marvel Stadium on April 4, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE midfielder Adam Cerra has nominated Carlton as his home of choice for 2022.

Cerra, 21, informed the Dockers and Blues of his decision on Wednesday to move to IKON Park on a long-term deal.

As an out of contract player, the Blues will need to trade for Cerra with their pick No.6 expected to be the centrepiece of the deal.

Cerra explored the option of a move to Melbourne but settled on Blues where he will partner with Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh in a beefed-up engine room.

The Blues are also set to land Sydney midfielder and restricted free agent George Hewett when the free agency window opens on Friday. It's not expected the Swans will match a bid for Hewett who will cross on a four-year deal.

Cerra last month informed the Dockers of his desire to be traded back to Melbourne but stopped short of formally indicating a club before now.

It is a blow to the Dockers' burgeoning midfield after putting high hopes in Cerra joining Andy Brayshaw and Caleb Serong as the future of the club.

Taken at pick No.5 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, Cerra played 76 games for the Dockers including 18 this season.

Cerra finished third in the Dockers' best and fairest last year and is expected to feature prominently again in 2021.