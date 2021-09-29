Peter Ladhams during the round 19 clash between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide tall Peter Ladhams looks destined to be in the black and teal in 2022, despite his desire to look for further opportunities elsewhere.

Ladhams, 23, is second in the ruck pecking order at the Power behind Scott Lycett, but is eager to get more time on the ball rather than up forward.

However, he is contracted until the end of next year, and Port Adelaide isn't overly keen to lose him.

"Unless there's a proper outcome for both parties, then I would suggest right now, Pete's going to be at Port Adelaide next year," Port's general manager of football Chris Davies told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"At the same time, we understand this period is about players as much as anything exploring what they want from their career, and Pete is in a hurry to get that spot. We think there's a player in front of him at the moment that we have a large degree of faith in.

"I wouldn't know [which clubs are keen], I leave that to (list manager) Jason Cripps to manage.

"I would hesitate to suggest Pete won't be at our footy club next year, it's going to take something significant, I think, to be contemplating not having him in our team next year."

Port Adelaide has been linked to talls Jeremy Finlayson and Tim O'Brien as it looks for the last piece of the puzzle after successive preliminary final losses.

"No real update (on Finlayson), other than to say with the guys we've been linked with – obviously Tim O'Brien is another one we've been linked with – Jason Cripps likes to be well prepared in doing his due diligence on a number of people across the board," Davies said.

"I heard Reidy (Adelaide list manager Justin Reid) mention earlier that both clubs are looking at players who are looking to come back to Adelaide or who have ties in South Australia. Jeremy is one of those.

"I wouldn't suggest it's a priority, but at the same time we'll keep an open mind as to how we will get better through the Trade and Draft Period."

OTHER NEWS FROM CHRIS DAVIES