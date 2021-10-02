SYDNEY has opted not to match Carlton's offer for restricted free agent George Hewett, meaning the Swan is now a Blue.

The AFL has confirmed Sydney will receive an end-of-second-round pick (currently No.39) as compensation.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The Blues lodged the paperwork for what is believed to be a four-year offer for the 25-year-old on Friday afternoon, with the Swans taking less than 24 hours of their three-day decision period to make the call.

Hewett has played 120 games in the red and white since being taken with pick No.32 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

Swan George Hewett in action during the 2021 elimination final against GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

He was runner-up in Sydney’s best and fairest in 2019 but had an injury-interrupted 2020 and only managed six games.

Although he did not make his debut until 2016, as a forward, Hewett has become a regular in the senior team, playing as a tagging, ball-winning midfielder, and a lockdown defender.

He played 21 games in 2021, including the one-point elimination final loss against Greater Western Sydney.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEST WEEKDAYS

Hewett – with young son Henry on his lap, already in a navy blue jumper – said Carlton was the only side that presented as a viable move, and he was looking forward to reuniting with former Swans teammate Nic Newman.

He said the turmoil of the last few months – which saw a new president, CEO and senior coach in Michael Voss appointed – didn't affect his decision.

"They've obviously got a very good list, and that was sort of the main [reason]. I was excited to come here, the players have been very welcoming. I've played eight years at the Swans and I'm absolutely stoked to start a new journey at Carlton," Hewett said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bombers eye wantaway Saint, cut Crow too good NOT to be on a list Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey provide the latest on Trade Desk

"[Voss has] done what he's done as a player, he's captained three premierships, and he has that aura and your respect because he's been there and done that, times three. I'm looking forward to the challenge of what he's going to bring to the group.

"Sometimes the results are the results, but to be honest with you, (Carlton) were up to their eyeballs in most games, they lost most by under 15 points, which means they were up in the game until the last quarter or 10 minutes.

"We know how good they are on the attack, so maybe it's just looking at team defence, which is very fixable, and we'll see how they go."

TRADE TRACKER Every deal as it happens

Carlton list manager Nick Austin said Hewett will bring smarts, toughness and depth to the midfield.

"He's got over 100 games of experience, he's featured in finals and performed well in them. He gives us a different look in our midfield group and we think he's someone our fans will really resonate with given his manic attack on the football."

It'll be a new-look Carlton midfield next year, with the Blues currently working to secure Docker Adam Cerra, who has nominated Ikon Park as his preferred destination.