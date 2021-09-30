GWS' Josh Kelly in action during the semi-final match against Geelong on September 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Josh Kelly has won his second Kevin Sheedy Medal after being named 2021 club champion on Thursday night.

Kelly polled 159 votes to win the count from superstar forward Toby Greene (149) and onballer Jacob Hopper (142).

Giant Toby Greene celebrates a goal against Geelong in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The 26-year-old Kelly earned votes in each of the 23 matches he played while also committing to a new deal to play at the Giants until the end of 2029.

Kelly had arguably his best season since winning a first club champion award and Therabody AFL All-Australian blazer in 2017, kicking 16 goals and averaging 26 disposals as he returned to more of a midfield role.

In a tense finish Kelly and Greene were tied on 142 votes at the end of the home and away season until the eventual winner pulled away with strong performances in two finals.

Greene finished as runner-up while only playing in 18 of the Giants’ 24 matches, but claimed the Members Choice Award to go with selection in this year’s All-Australian team.

The 28-year-old won GWS’ Mark of the Year for a high-flying grab against St Kilda in round one and Goal of the Year for his huge torpedo against Carlton in round 14.

Hopper reinforced his standing as a top inside midfielder this year and was named in the All-Australian squad for the first time.

Tim Taranto (129) was next best after winning the club champion award in 2019, while key defender Sam Taylor (122) finished in the top five for the first time and took out the Coaches Award.

GWS' Tim Taranto takes a mark during round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Former skipper Callan Ward, consistent forward Harry Himmelberg and emerging defender Isaac Cumming (all 111) tied in sixth place, with last year’s joint winners Nick Haynes (100) and Lachie Whitfield (97) rounding out the top 10.

Tom Green took out the club’s Rising Star Award after coming second in the competition-wide NAB AFL Rising Star, while his fellow GWS Academy graduate James Peatling won the Development Award.

The Kevin Sheedy Medal is decided by coach Leon Cameron and three assistant coaches awarding up to four votes to each player every round, meaning each player is able to receive a maximum of 16 votes per match.

Jacob Hopper runs down Sydney's James Bell during the elimination final at University of Tasmania Stadium on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

2021 Kevin Sheedy Medal Top 10

1. Josh Kelly (159 votes)

2. Toby Greene (149)

3. Jacob Hopper (142)

4. Tim Taranto (129)

5. Sam Taylor (122)

=6. Callan Ward (111)

=6. Harry Himmelberg (111)

=6. Isaac Cumming (111)

9. Nick Haynes (100)

10. Lachie Whitfield (97)