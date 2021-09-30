Aaron Hamill in action for Carlton in round 19, 1999. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Carlton star Aaron Hamill will return to the Blues as an assistant coach overseeing the club's backline.

The former Saints and Blues forward will be a part of Carlton's new-look coaching panel under senior coach Michael Voss.

Hamill was a star for the Blues before crossing to St Kilda during an 11-year AFL career.

He departed the Saints this season after 10 years at the club as an assistant coach, including the past two as St Kilda's defensive coach.

Hamill played 92 games at Carlton before finishing his career with 98 games at St Kilda and was a popular assistant at the Saints.

St Kilda assistant Aaron Hamill during a training session at Moorabbin Oval on January 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton's coaching overhaul saw the club sack David Teague with a year to run on his contract while assistants Brent Stanton and Dale Amos also departed following the mid-year exit of assistant John Barker.

Assistant Cameron Bruce also left the club to accept a role with Brisbane's coaching panel, leaving the Blues to build a new coaching group around Voss, who was officially appointed in Grand Final week.

Voss beat out Richmond assistant coach Adam Kingsley for the position, with the Blues offering Kingsley a senior assistant role. However Kingsley is set to remain with the Tigers.