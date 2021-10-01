Jake Riccardi ahead of the round four match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on April 10, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

JAKE Riccardi is expected to stay at Greater Western Sydney despite interest from rival clubs.

The strong-marking forward is yet to re-sign with the Giants after playing in only seven matches and kicking two goals this season.

Riccardi burst onto the scene last year with nine goals in five matches after joining GWS with pick No.51 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

"We're working through things with the Giants. His preference is to stay at the Giants and I think we'll get to that position,” player manager Scott Lucas told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"There has been some interest but the Giants came early to keep him. We just decided to hold out until the appropriate time and then we've just decided to wait until the end of the year."

Jake Riccardi (centre) celebrates a goal with his GWS teammates against Collingwood in round four. Picture: AFL Photos

The 21-year-old Riccardi injured an ankle late in the pre-season and missed the opening three rounds then failed to match the impact he had in his debut season.

Riccardi spent time in the VFL and was trialled in different positions, including in defence and on the wing, but could only break through for one match in the second half of the season.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R9: Riccardi runs wild with eight reasons for recall Jake Riccardi has answered his recent AFL omission in stunning style, with a remarkable eight-goal haul

"Jesse Hogan came into the team and that made it more difficult. I think they structured up slightly differently as well. All of those things combined made it that bit harder for him,” Lucas said.

"When he came into the team with an opportunity, quite simply I don't think he quite nailed it to the level that he would've liked and therefore he found himself out and challenged to get back in.

"But he's a young player, it was only his second year so he's got a lot of great football in front of him.”