THE FATE of Toby Greene will be heard next Thursday, when the AFL's Appeals Board meets to decide whether to extend his three-match suspension for making intentional contact with an umpire.

Greene's hearing has been set for 7 October, after the League opted to appeal what it described as a "manifestly inadequate" punishment for making aggressive, disrespectful and demonstrative contact with umpire Matt Stevic in August.

The incident, which happened during Greater Western Sydney's elimination final victory over Sydney, had been referred directly to the AFL Tribunal and had initially been deemed worthy of a three-match suspension.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Toby in trouble? Superstar Giant makes contact with ump Toby Greene makes contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the three-quarter time break

The AFL's legal counsel, Jeff Gleeson QC, had argued at the Tribunal that Greene's actions should warrant a minimum six-match ban while representatives of the Giants instead argued for a fine of $20-25,000.

The Tribunal found middle ground, handing Greene a three-match suspension after a marathon hearing that stretched beyond four hours, before the AFL opted to appeal the penalty in the days after the outcome was reached.

The Giants, who were then in the midst of preparing to fly from Tasmania to Western Australia for its semi-final clash against Geelong, requested for the AFL Appeals Board hearing to sit after the finals series.

A date has subsequently been confirmed for Thursday 7 October, in the middle of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, which will determine exactly how many games of next year's 2022 season Greene will be sidelined for.

Greene has already served one match of his three-game suspension, sitting out the side's semi-final defeat to Geelong.