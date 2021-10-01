ALL AFL and AFLW players and football staff in Victoria will need to have at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by mid-October to continue training and working at their clubs.

AFL and AFLW players, as well as staff involved in running each club's football program, have been allowed to continue working at their clubs as authorised workers during Victoria's most recent COVID-19 lockdown.

However, the Victorian Government announced on Friday that all authorised workers would require a least one vaccine dose by Friday, October 15 to continue working onsite.

In a statement, the AFL said it was waiting for formal government directions. The League said it will continue to work with clubs, the AFL Players Association and the wider industry to ensure the transition to the new rules was as smooth as possible.

A host of AFL players have been getting vaccinated after the end of their seasons and several have encouraged fans to also 'get the jab'.

The League is still working through its vaccination policy for all AFL and AFLW players and staff, as well as League staff around the country.

Many clubs are already a long way down the road to full vaccination. Western Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains said on Thursday that every player had had at least one dose of vaccine, while North Melbourne was on track to have its football department fully vaccinated by early October.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has consistently backed vaccination for the industry, declaring it "the way out" after two COVID-19 disrupted seasons.

"If we want to get our lives back and get back to doing things the simple way, and opening up, we need to be vaccinated," he told journalists at Perth airport on Wednesday.

"We see it as our path out and our policy will reflect that."