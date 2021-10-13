Fremantle recruit Jordan Clark in his new colours. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

WANTAWAY Cat Jordan Clark has finally found his way to Fremantle on the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The trade sees the Dockers receive Clark and a future fourth-round selection in exchange for pick No.22 and a future third-round selection (tied to Carlton).

There had long been speculation the 20-year-old wanted to return home to Western Australia, having struggled to break into Geelong's strong line-up over the past few years.

He was contracted to the Cats for the 2022 season, but was eager to get more game time, playing 32 matches over three years (including four this season as medi-sub).

Fremantle football boss Peter Bell said Clark would be a valuable addition running the wings or out of defence.

"Jordan is a strong character and at 20 years of age we feel that he fits perfectly with the list management direction of the club," he said.

Geelong's list boss Stephen Wells denied reports of a testy phone call with Clark before the deal was struck.

"He definitely didn't hang up on me," Wells said.

"He just asked politely if we could get the deal done, that he wanted to go home to Fremantle.

"But he was also clear that he might be coming back to Geelong. There was nothing at all firey or newsworthy of that phone call."

Clark, taken with pick No.15 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, has damaging speed and is best suited to the outside, whether that's on the wing or off half-back.

He is a talented sportsman, having represented Australia in cricket at under-16 level.

The Dockers also acquired Will Brodie from Gold Coast but lost Adam Cerra to Carlton.

Fremantle heads into the 2021 NAB AFL Draft with a suite of picks including 6, 8, 19, 61 and 69.