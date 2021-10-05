IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- If Dusty's era as the No.1 player has finished, who is next?
- Great players often don't make great coaches … over to you Voss, Mitchell
- What do the Hawks do this Trade Period? Will a star leave?
- 'Massive talk' emanating out of Tyson Stengle's performance in the SANFL Grand Final
In this episode ...
0:24 – The best player in the AFL: 'Is the crown up for grabs?'
5:15 – The great player eras before Dusty
6:40 – Only two Brownlow medallists have EVER coached a premiership
7:38 – Why great players don't always make great coaches
8:43 – Sam Mitchell's self-confidence
9:39 – Hawthorn's potential to trade one of their gun players
13:35 – Should Jordan Dawson's trade value be similar to Adam Cerra?
16:36 – Third chance an opportunity for an former Crow and Tiger