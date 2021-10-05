AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- If Dusty's era as the No.1 player has finished, who is next?

- Great players often don't make great coaches … over to you Voss, Mitchell

- What do the Hawks do this Trade Period? Will a star leave?

- 'Massive talk' emanating out of Tyson Stengle's performance in the SANFL Grand Final

In this episode ...

0:24 – The best player in the AFL: 'Is the crown up for grabs?'

5:15 – The great player eras before Dusty

6:40 – Only two Brownlow medallists have EVER coached a premiership

7:38 – Why great players don't always make great coaches

8:43 – Sam Mitchell's self-confidence

9:39 – Hawthorn's potential to trade one of their gun players

13:35 – Should Jordan Dawson's trade value be similar to Adam Cerra?

16:36 – Third chance an opportunity for an former Crow and Tiger





