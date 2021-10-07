THE WESTERN Bulldogs have landed high-flying free agent Tim O’Brien.

The versatile O'Brien joins from Hawthorn and will add valuable depth to the Dogs, especially following out-of-contract tall Lewis Young's request for a trade to Carlton.

O'Brien played 97 matches in eight seasons at the Hawks and, as an unrestricted free agent, will join the Western Bulldogs immediately. He was nominated for the Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year this season following his spectacular grab against Greater Western Sydney in round 15 (watch the mark in the player below).

The 27-year-old was originally drafted as a key forward by the Hawks with pick No.28 in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft and went on to kick 73 goals.

He played a career-high 19 matches this season but spent most of the second half of the year playing as a defender where he could make the most of his powerful leap to soar and intercept marking prowess.



Port Adelaide was among the other clubs to show an interest in O'Brien before he agreed to sign with the Dogs.

