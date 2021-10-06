Sam Reid after the R13 clash between GWS and North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM REID, the former GWS defender whose AFL career might be Exhibit A when it comes to persistence, is hoping his incredible AFL journey might continue for yet another season.

Reid, who was let go by the Giants at the end of the season, told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio there have been informal discussions with a couple of clubs about playing on again in 2022.

"I haven’t retired yet," he said.

"The body feels really good to go again so I’m trying to go somewhere else."

Sam Reid celebrates a goal for GWS against Melbourne in R16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid, who played 10 games for the Western Bulldogs before becoming a foundation Giant in 2012, played another 98 games for that club despite being delisted on several occasions.

He played in the club’s 2019 losing Grand Final against Richmond and this year managed 15 games.

It took him a League record 12 years to reach the 100-game mark.

"I thought I played my part, but I couldn’t get back in (after an injury) because our young guys were going so well," he said, referring to Isaac Cumming and Connor Idun in particular.

"I can’t hold a grudge there."

Sam Reid is congratulated by Robert Murphy and Shaun Higgins after a game at Marvel Stadium in 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

Giants coach Leon Cameron has been a constant throughout Reid’s career, going back to their days at the Bulldogs when he was Reid’s line coach. Cameron let him go on several occasions at the Giants, only to then bring him back as a rookie in 2016, 2019 and once again before last season.

"Last year was a bit frustrating but Leon has always been honest with me and I appreciate that," he said.

"I’m trying to catch up with him for a couple of beers while I’m back in Sydney. I appreciate what he’s done for me."

Reid swung his full support behind skipper Stephen Coniglio, whose two years kin the role have been marked by form and injury concerns.

"If he thinks he can do it you have to back him in," he said.

"No one sees what 'Cogs' does in the background and that it was amazing. He was running the meetings and he got around everyone even though he was having a tough time."