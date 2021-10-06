David Teague and Eddie Betts during a training session in 2021, and as teammates in 2005. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the latest trade news and join all the dots on footy's big issues.



- A huge coup for Cats: This acquisition will have 'far-reaching, positive outcomes'

- Why the Cats are now in the box-seat to get Tyson Stengle

- Gold Coast's salary dump: 'It's an issue for the game' if the Suns use their concession pick to convince Freo to take Will Brodie

- Why Pies have been a 'a shambles', credit to Graham Wright' for the coaching change amid the chaos

- The Toby Greene appeal: 'When it comes to umpires, there can be no grey'

In this episode ...

0:39 – Coup for Cats: Eddie Betts joins Geelong

1:51 – Why it's surprising that Betts has left Carlton

4:38 – The positive impact Eddie will have

5:50 – Gold Coast's salary dump

8:59– The Toby Greene appeal

11:16 – Should a suspension in a final count for extra?

14:16 – Mark Korda departs Collingwood