IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the latest trade news and join all the dots on footy's big issues.
In this episode ...
0:39 – Coup for Cats: Eddie Betts joins Geelong
1:51 – Why it's surprising that Betts has left Carlton
4:38 – The positive impact Eddie will have
5:50 – Gold Coast's salary dump
8:59– The Toby Greene appeal
11:16 – Should a suspension in a final count for extra?
14:16 – Mark Korda departs Collingwood