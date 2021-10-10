Jordan Dawson, Patrick Lipinski, Rory Lobb and Jordan Clark could all find new homes by the end of the Trade Period. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS a busy first week of the Continental Tyres Trade Period but there's still plenty left to play out before Wednesday night's deadline.



Here is the latest on all the talks surrounding the players who have been in trade discussions so far.

Peter Ladhams

Talks are ongoing with Sydney, who met with Ladhams over Zoom last week. Clubs, including Hawthorn, have baulked at Port Adelaide's asking price of a first-round pick. One of the Swans' picks in the 30s could be more likely to get the deal done, should a suitable deal be offered. He's contracted for 2022 and would be happy to return, so looks to be on a knife's edge. – Riley Beveridge

Peter Ladhams celebrates a goal against Essendon in 17, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Jordan Clark

The speedster's move is being delayed while Geelong and Fremantle hold their ground. The Dockers have tabled pick No.22 in exchange for Clark, who is contracted for one more season, but the Cats want the valuable No.19 Fremantle secured from Gold Coast. The Dockers are not budging on a deal they believe is fair. Including a future pick alongside No.22 could be required. – Nathan Schmook

Geelong's Jordan Clark is tackled by Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw during round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordan Dawson

This one is set to drag on. The Swans and Crows were in dialogue on Friday about two new offers for Dawson, including a potential slide from pick No.4 to the Swans' pick 12 and Dawson as well as a swap involving future first-round picks next year, but no clarity is likely to come on those negotiations until Monday. The Dawson deal has a bit to play out. – Callum Twomey

Sydney's Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Rory Lobb

Looks increasingly likely to return to GWS as the Giants search for a way to satisfy Fremantle. After some initial friction in discussions, there were amicable talks on Friday after Lobb's eagerness for a trade became clear. The forward will sacrifice significant money if he can join the Giants, but his move won't happen unless the Dockers feel well compensated for a player with two years on a contract. Giants forward Bobby Hill is seeking a move to Victoria, which could create salary cap space and draft assets for the Giants to do a deal. – Nathan Schmook

Fremantle's Rory Lobb celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Fort

Brisbane has identified Fort as the ruck support they want for 2022 next to Oscar McInerney with Eric Hipwood to miss most of the season with his knee injury. But he is contracted at the Cats for 2022 and Geelong won't be letting him go unless they secure another ruckman in the merry-go-round of big men. Other pieces will need to fall into place before this move happens. – Callum Twomey

Brodie Grundy positions himself in front of Darcy Fort. Picture: AFL Photos

Max Lynch

Looks set for Hawthorn, who has prioritised his signing over Peter Ladhams. A bit to work out, with Collingwood yet to hear from the Hawks over a move. The Pies have given Lynch the freedom to explore his options, but would ideally like to retain him to provide support for Brodie Grundy. – Riley Beveridge

Hawk Jon Ceglar and Magpie Max Lynch in action during VFL round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jon Ceglar

Hawthorn has told the 30-year-old to look for options outside of the club despite having a year to run on his contract. Geelong has shown interest in Ceglar, a move which would unlock Darcy Fort's passage to Brisbane. Ceglar is among the host of ruckmen who could switch clubs by Wednesday night. – Callum Twomey

Hawk Jonathon Ceglar and Docker Lloyd Meek battle it out in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Patrick Lipinski

The Pies started negotiations with the Bulldogs by offering pick 58 for Lipinski and then upped that offer to two picks in the 50s. But the Dogs have been hoping for better for the 23-year-old, with the Pies exploring other pick swaps with Richmond and the Dogs also looking at their options. The clubs are likely to find a trade that works to avoid seeing Lipinski go through the pre-season draft. – Callum Twomey

Patrick Lipinski in action during the Bulldogs' win over North Melbourne in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Tristan Xerri

Wants to move to St Kilda, having fallen further down the pecking order at North Melbourne following the arrival of Callum Coleman-Jones. He's contracted for 2022 and the Kangaroos don't want to lose him. The Saints might have to stump up more than just pick No.62 to get this over the line. – Riley Beveridge

Tristan Xerri flies for a mark against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Powell-Pepper

The contracted midfielder is unlikely to land at West Coast but could still be on the move if interest from other rivals progresses. The Eagles' acquisition of priority target Sam Petrevski-Seton made it hard for them to also pursue Powell-Pepper, who is contracted for two more seasons but in search of more midfield opportunities. – Nathan Schmook

Sam Powell-Pepper attacks the ball in round 17, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Jarrod Brander

West Coast is open to Brander exploring his options and will discuss his future if the young tall doesn't find a new home in the final three days of the Trade Period. With a contract offer not guaranteed, it is possible he could move to a Victorian club as a delisted free agent. Geelong and Hawthorn have been linked after talks with Carlton led nowhere. – Nathan Schmook

Jarrod Brander celebrates a goal with West Coast teammate Josh Kennedy against Collingwood in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Macpherson

Was offered to North Melbourne as part of a deal that included pick No.19, but rejected the chance to move back to Victoria. He's happy and contracted at Gold Coast and wants to extend beyond 2022. Moves are happening to smooth out his contract. – Riley Beveridge

Darcy Macpherson dishes off a handball in Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Mason Cox

Had initial interest from Brisbane, but the Lions have instead focused their priorities on landing Darcy Fort from Geelong. Doesn't currently have a contract offer for 2022, but isn't attracting heaps of interest. His future could depend on Max Lynch's move to Hawthorn. – Riley Beveridge

Collingwood's Mason Cox after a loss to the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

And what about the Hawthorn four?

Clubs have been using the weekend to weigh up whether they will make a play for any of Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara, Jack Gunston and Chad Wingard who the Hawks would be willing to listen to offers for with an eye on more draft capital this year. No suitors had come forward but given the Hawks' openness to listen to offers clubs may hold until late in the piece before showing their hand. – Callum Twomey