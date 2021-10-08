SYDNEY remains engaged in talks with Adelaide on a deal for outgoing wingman Jordan Dawson, with two new offers with the Crows.

The Swans are in dialogue with their Adelaide counterparts over the trade after earlier this week knocking back a proposed deal involving pick 17.

One of the counteroffers is understood to involve the Melbourne future first-round pick that Adelaide acquired in its four-way pick swap earlier this week as well as a swap of other selections.

The other proposed deal includes Adelaide sliding from pick No.4 to the Swans' pick No.12 amongst other picks being exchanged hands.

The Crows have been steadfast that they would not be moving their pick No.4 in a deal for the 24-year-old, who finished third in the Swans' best and fairest after a breakout year and is out of contract.

Both clubs have been searching for a way to engineer a deal. The Swans put forward a five-year offer to keep Dawson earlier this year before talks broke down on a two-year contract and Dawson left a decision on his future to the end of the season. The Swans’ five-year offer, which football boss Charlie Gardiner confirmed this week, was there as Dawson was set to depart for the Crows.

Dawson met with Adelaide and Port Adelaide before deciding on the Crows as his destination of choice. Sydney remains interested in Power big man Peter Ladhams.