Doing it for Doc: Carlton's Jack Silvagni, Zac Fisher and Jacob Weitering shaved their heads to support teammate Sam Docherty. Picture: Carlton FC

CARLTON players have picked up the clippers in a show of support for skipper Sam Docherty, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

More than 20 Carlton players will be sporting fresh cuts across the off-season, with stars such as Jacob Weitering, Jack Silvagni and Patrick Cripps shaving their heads to raise awareness and funds for the Peter Mac Cancer Foundation.

Blue-turned-Cat Zach Tuohy has also committed to the cause.

The initiative has so far raised $111,271 for the Peter Mac Cancer Foundation.

Cripps, who kickstarted the initiative and spread the message via social media, shaved his head in his backyard.

Ikon Park transformed into a makeshift barbershop as Weitering, Silvagni and Zac Fisher broke out the clippers in the stands of Section Nine.

Silvagni was custodian of the clippers, warning big defender Weitering he might be in for a shock when he looked in the mirror.

Carlton's Jack Silvagni shaves teammate Jacob Weitering's head in support of #DoingItForDoc. Picture: Carlton FC

One done with Fisher and Weitering, Silvagni turned the clippers on himself.

A freshly-shorn Weitering said the players were proud to rally behind Docherty.

Carlton's Jack Silvagni shaves his own head in support of teammate Sam Docherty. Picture: Carlton FC

"We're in support of Sam Docherty, our captain, our teammate, it is terrific to see so many of the boys getting to shave their heads today," Weitering said.

"It is massive for the Peter Mac Foundation and we thank everyone who has donated so far. It is an awesome foundation, to support people like Doc, who are going through those hardships at the moment.

"I hope he is proud of us and we are certainly proud of him."

