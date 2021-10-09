Bobby Hill launching the 2020 Indigenous jumper, which the Giants are wearing again in 2021. Picture: gwsgiants.com.au

GREATER Western Sydney forward Bobby Hill wants to play for a Victorian club next year despite having a year to run on his contract.

Essendon is among the clubs set to explore the prospect of looking at the 21-year-old, with Geelong and North Melbourne having also been on the lookout for small forwards in the off-season.

The Bombers and Cats have been clubs looking at former Crow and Tiger Tyson Stengle as a delisted free agent, with Geelong believed to be in the box seat to sign him with the recent appointment of his mentor Eddie Betts as a development coach at the Cats.

Stengle starred at SANFL level this year and is viewed as the best small forward out of the AFL system.

Hill was drafted out of Western Australia but wants to be traded to Victoria so to be closer to his cousin Bradley, with the Giant's partner pregnant.

Hill has played 30 games for the Giants and kicked 25 goals for the club since joining them in 2018.

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal with his Giants teammates against Hawthorn in R15 on June 27, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants are not expected to want to trade the exciting goalkicker, having opened negotiations to extend his deal beyond 2021 earlier this year.

If the Giants agree to trade him to a Melbourne club, however, the move could still open salary cap space and deliver trade assets that can be used to tempt Fremantle to the negotiating table over Rory Lobb.

GWS is believed to have improved its contract offer to the Fremantle forward after amicable discussions on Friday about his potential return.

Rory Lobb celebrates a goal for the Giants back in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

While Lobb is prepared to take a significant pay cut to return to his original AFL club after three years, the Giants' first offer had proved a stumbling block to talks then starting between the clubs.

The Dockers are also adamant they would not pay a portion of the 28-year-old's salary for him to play elsewhere, regardless of his eagerness to return to the Giants.

The parties did not expect talks to gain much traction over the weekend.

