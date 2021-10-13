SYDNEY has completed a trade for Port Adelaide tall Peter Ladhams in the final minutes of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Swans gave up pick No.12 and a future third-round selection in exchange for pick 16 and the 202cm ruckman.

Ladhams had been eager to explore his options elsewhere in search of further ruck time, having spent most of his 32 games as a key forward and relief ruck for Scott Lycett.

The 23-year-old is still a chance to start as second ruck behind Tom Hickey, who had a breakout 2021 at the age of 30 and at his fourth club.

"Peter is a player who has shown great versatility to play ruck and up forward. He is 202cm but very mobile and I know Dean Cox is really forward to working with him," Sydney executive general manager Charlie Gardiner said.

"He is only 23 years of age and we see him as long-term ruckman for the Club, complementing Tom Hickey who we brought to the Club during last year’s trade period.

"Overall, while we have seen two talented players in Jordan Dawson and George Hewett depart during this trade period, we have been able to add a young, emerging ruckman as well as an additional first round draft selection for 2022, that provides us great flexibility to improve our list further."

Power head of footy Chris Davies had previously told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio it would take "something significant" in return in order to trade the contracted tall.

Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps thanked Ladhams for his contribution.

"Once Peter requested a trade to Sydney, we worked with the Swans to facilitate an agreement that would benefit both parties," Cripps said.

"Pleasingly we have strengthened our hand for next month's national draft as well as the 2022 draft to allow us to bring in some talented young players that will complement our developing group."

The addition of GWS key forward Jeremy Finlayson earlier in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period may have somewhat softened the blow.

Ladhams was originally selected with pick No.9 in the 2017 Rookie Draft, making his debut in 2019.