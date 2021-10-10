GREATER Western Sydney is working towards a plan that will fit both Rory Lobb and Chad Wingard under its tight salary cap, having identified the Hawthorn star as a shock trade target.

The Giants would likely require Lobb to follow through in reducing his hefty $700,000 per year wages, in addition to the Hawks paying a significant chunk of Wingard's salary, but remain hopeful separate deals can be struck.

Hawthorn has ample salary cap room and would be able to fork out a portion of Wingard's wages for the remaining two years of his contract, though would likely request a premium draft pick in return to help kickstart the club's rebuild under new coach Sam Mitchell.

It could see the Hawks ask for pick No.13 in exchange for Wingard, though any deal would hinge on the Giants convincing the player of a move to a third AFL club. On Friday, he posted the 'I'm not f***ing leaving' clip from the movie Wolf of Wall Street on Instagram.

Hawthorn has made a host of its experienced players readily available during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara, Jack Gunston and Wingard's names all floated.

GWS is believed to have homed in on Wingard after fellow small forward Bobby Hill requested a trade to Essendon over the weekend, identifying the classy 28-year-old as a potential replacement.

The club had already sounded out Lobb for a stunning return, three seasons after he left for Fremantle. Talks between the Giants and the Dockers progressed amicably late last week, with a trade likely to be hashed out before Wednesday's deadline.

Fremantle's Rory Lobb celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Lobb has two seasons to run on a lucrative contract in Western Australia, but his manager Colin Young confirmed last week that the 207cm forward would take a pay-cut to make the move happen.

Wingard has played just 47 games across three seasons for Hawthorn, having already made one bombshell trade from Port Adelaide – where he was a two-time All-Australian – at the end of the 2018 season.