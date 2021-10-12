(L-R): Join Cal Twomey, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge for all the 2021 trade period action. Picture: AFL Media

AS THE clock ticks down on the frantic final minutes of the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, make sure you tune in for all the latest updates and analysis in Wednesday's Trade Deadline Day shows.

Join Nat Edwards and our gun trade newsbreakers Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as our feature Trade Deadline Day coverage begins at 3pm AEDT.

Then from 5pm AEDT, Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Stephen Silvagni will join AFL Digital's award-winning news team as the player and pick swap frenzy counts down to the 7.30pm AEDT deadline.

Trade Radio favourites Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd will set the scene for the final day of the exchange period from 7am, followed by Nick Dal Santo and Brendon Goddard at 9am as we count down to the opening of the Deadline Day window at 12pm.

Sam Edmund, Adam Cooney and Matt Rendell will cover off the early-afternoon action from midday to 3pm.

You can watch and listen LIVE to all the final-day Trade Period action from 7am AEDT on Wednesday, October 13, on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.



