Alastair Clarkson during his final game as Hawthorn coach in round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has joined Tasmania's bid for the state's own AFL team, in an advisory role.

Clarkson has previously pleaded for the island state to be delivered the 19th licence for inclusion in the League.

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Thursday that four-time premiership-winning mentor Clarkson had officially jumped on board.

Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein speaks before North Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in Hobart on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Alastair will use his existing knowledge and access to prime American sports teams to provide specification on what is required for a best-of-breed training and high performance centre," Mr Gutwein said.

"He'll also provide input on the best way to engage with ex-Tasmanian AFL players, here and interstate."

Mr Gutwein said Clarkson's initial engagement will be for six months and include specific interaction with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan.

Clarkson, who has said he is open to coaching a side based in Tasmania, will also provide advice on development pathways and membership efforts.

THAT'S A WRAP Who's in, who's out after the Trade Period

"The services of Alastair Clarkson ... is a significant boost to the team we're taking forward and takes us one step closer to our aspiration of having an AFL licence," Mr Gutwein said.

The 18 AFL clubs will vote next year on whether Tasmania should have its own team.

An independent report, from former Geelong president Colin Carter, released earlier this year into the merits of a club in Tasmania, found the state deserves its own side.