Ollie Hanrahan in action during the round nine clash between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium on May 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE HAWTHORN rebuild goes on with the delisting of small forward Oliver Hanrahan after 29 games across five seasons.

Taken with pick No.14 in the 2017 rookie draft, Hanrahan managed 13 games in 2021, kicking eight goals.

Debuting in 2019, he won the Hawks' Best First Year Player award that season but failed to solidify his spot in Hawthorn's best 22.



This latest delisting is part of an overhaul to Hawthorn's list under new coach Sam Mitchell. Tim O'Brien and Jonathon Ceglar were moved on during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, and Keegan Brooksby (delisted), Shaun Burgoyne (retired), James Cousins (delisted), Damon Greaves (delisted), Michael Hartley (delisted) are just some of the changes already made at the club.

Ollie Hanrahan celebrates a goal during the round 23 match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG on August 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Hawks also made it clear during the Trade Period that they were willing to part ways with a contracted veteran, and famous names such as Luke Breust, Chad Wingard, Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell, and Jack Gunston were all mooted as potential options.



The club's football boss Rob McCartney said: "It is always a tough time of the year having to make these list management decisions and unfortunately today we farewell Ollie who has been a great presence around our club for the past five years. McCartney said.



"We informed Ollie that we would have to wait until the end of Trade Period before having a decision on his future and sadly it has panned out that we won't be offering him a contract going forward."