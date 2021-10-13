Luke Breust celebrates a goal during the round 18 clash between Melbourne and Hawthorn at the MCG on July 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has tried and failed to extricate a player out of Hawthorn for the second time this Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period with veteran goalsneak Luke Breust rejecting a last-ditch bid to move to the club.

Last week it was Chad Wingard, while on Wednesday it was Breust, but the 31-year-old, dual All-Australian wants to stay at Waverley Park.

Breust holds the upper hand with two years remaining on his Hawthorn contract.

The two clubs discussed the potential of a trade and, as revealed by AFL.com.au's senior football writer Cal Twomey, the Giants' pick No.13 was involved.

The Giants would be happy to part with 13 for Luke Breust, reports @CalTwomey.



Watch Deadline Day live: https://t.co/TNXvLDLzRd pic.twitter.com/GJjOty7UVv — AFL (@AFL) October 13, 2021

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge has shed light on the details of the proposal, explaining that GWS was willing to part with pick 13, but wanted Breust and pick 24 in return.

"We know they made a bit of a dash for Chad Wingard. Every club out there knows Hawks have been open for business at the right price. This deal has been talked about over the past 24 hours. The sticking point is, like Wingard, Breust wants to stay at the Hawks." Twomey revealed on The Deadline Day Show.

"Similar to Wingard, he's 31 next month, contracted for two more years, but the Giants identified him and wanted to use their pick 13 in a potential deal - and there might have been another pick involved as well - and that would have satisfied the needs for Hawthorn because we know how aggressive they have been in trying to find an extra draft pick inside the top 20."

Horrendous Hawks: Barrett slams Hawthorn's trade strategy AFL.com.au's chief football writer Damian Barrett explains to Trade Radio how the Hawks have misread the state of play

The Giants are chasing a small forward following the news that Bobby Hill wants out. They will already be without superstar forward Toby Greene for the early part of next season due to his lengthy suspension following the incident with umpire Matt Stevic.



Greene will be banned for the first five matches of 2022 after the AFL Appeals Board increased his suspension to six games for making intentional contact with an umpire.