HAWTHORN has delisted five players as it ushers in a new era under rookie coach Sam Mitchell.

James Cousins, Damon Greaves, Michael Hartley, Keegan Brooksby and Harrison Pepper have all been let go by the Hawks after their 14th place finish that saw legendary coach Alastair Clarkson depart the club a year before his contract was due to expire.

Cousins played 35 games for the club including 10 in 2021 following his selection at pick No.46 in 2016 NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

When given the chance the 23-year-old has always been one to find the football, averaging a tick under 21 touches in his nine full games this year.

Hartley, who joined the Hawks in 2019 after 44 games with Essendon, only managed five in the brown and gold in his two years at the club.

Greaves, 21, played seven games this year and 10 in total since being taken in the 2019 rookie draft.

Former Sun and Eagle Brooksby played one game in his two years at the Hawks after 14 for Gold Coast in 2015-17.

Category B rookie Harrison Pepper never played a senior game after arriving at the club via the Next Generation Academy.

The Hawks have now had eighth departures following the retirements of Shaun Burgoyne, as well as Jon Patton and Tom Scully on the eve of the season.

“This is always a tough time of year. Each and every one of these men have made a significant contribution to our club,” Hawks GM of football Rob McCartney said.

“The past two years have been particularly challenging for all of the players and clubs across the league. The commitment of these players during that time is something that should absolutely be commended.”

“We wish them all the best on whatever they do with the next stage of their careers and lives - they will always be part of the broader Hawthorn family.”