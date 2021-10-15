Will Hayes training on the family property at the Lindsay Park Racing Stables in Euroa in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have told fringe players Will Hayes and Ben Cavarra that they will not be receiving new contracts.

Hayes, 26, is the son of champion horse trainer David, and it is expected he will return to the racing industry to work in the famous family business.

He made his AFL debut in round five of the 2019 season against Carlton after being drafted via the Bulldogs' VFL pathway with pick 78 in 2018. He played a further eight games in 2019, adding two more in 2020, to bring his career tally to 11 matches.

Will Hayes during a round six VFL match between Frankston and Footscray at Skybus Stadium on May 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Cavarra is a mature age rookie who played for the Footscray in the VFL for the past two seasons before being drafted by the Bulldogs at the end of 2018.

He made one appearance at AFL level this season, activated as the medical substitute in round five against Gold Coast.



The 25-year-old arrived at Whitten Oval with pick 45 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

Ben Cavarra during a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

List Manager Sam Power thanked the duo for their contributions both on and off the field.

"On behalf of the club, I'd like to express our gratitude and appreciation for what Ben and Will brought to our playing group over the last three years," Power said.

"We wish them all the best for the future."