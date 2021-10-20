Dustin Martin attempts to pour Gatorade on Damien Hardwick after the 2017 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at the Tigers, and join all the dots on football's big issues.

- 12 months on (almost), Richmond's 2020 premiership unpacked

- Dusty the Grand Final GOAT, 'we might as well just call him Norm'

- What lies ahead for Richmond? 'There's a lot of question marks around the Tigers'

- 'The catch cry was the dynasty is over … I'm not so sure it is'

- Clubs asking draftees about vax status: 'It's a valid question'

In this episode ...

0:00 – The 12-month anniversary of the 2020 premiership

1:58 – Will Dusty return to his peak form?

3:33 – Richmond are all in again for 2022

4:41 – Why the Tigers struggled this season

6:46 – A look back at Brendon Gale's 2010 vision

9:04 – Why they can’t afford the same long-term vision for the time being

10:45 – Comparing Damien Hardwick to Alastair Clarkson

13:06 – Early predictions: How will Richmond fare in 2022?

15:31 – Clubs asking potential draftees about their vaccination status