IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- 'A third AFLW and AFL season will be affected by COVID'
- AFLW players are 'part-time athletes, they've got work'
- Delisted Sun Jacob Townsend to become a rookie: It's not right
- Jackson Archer set to land at North: Why this is a 'great story'
In this episode ...
0:00 – The WA border restrictions are set to remain
3:16 – The logistical issues for AFLW players if the border is restricted
5:00 – Will the WA teams in the men's comp start their season on the road?
8:18 – When is a rookie NOT a rookie
10:10 – The structure of the rookie system
12:37 – Jackson Archer to join the Roos