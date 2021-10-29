GETTING drafted is an exciting, nerve-racking, anxious, long, fun and tension-inducing experience for teenagers around the country every year. Sharing the journey with some of your closest friends, however, makes it a whole lot more enjoyable.

Draft Days: 3 Of A Kind tracked three top prospects – Jack Billings, Luke McDonald and Ben Lennon – throughout 2013 on their road to the NAB AFL Draft that year.

STREAMING NOW Draft Days: 3 Of A Kind in AFL ON DEMAND

But on their way to all being first-round picks at that year's intake, the documentary captures their bond and mateship that began a decade earlier and traversed through a number of junior football programs, elite talent squads and right through to draft night in the Gold Coast where their dreams were achieved.

In the lead-up to this year's draft, you can now watch Draft Days: 3 Of A Kind on AFL On Demand at any time for the behind-the-scenes story of being a draftee.

From the start of their season, through to the under-18 championships, the Draft Combine and then on draft night, the documentary follows the trio's triumphs and challenges en route to the big time.



We see Billings' path as a highly touted draftee take shape despite a knee injury throwing his draft season into a spin, with St Kilda using its prized pick No.3 to select the midfielder.

Jack Billings gets a hug from mum after his name is called by St Kilda during 2013 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Michael Willson

McDonald's different journey to the top as a father-son selection to North Melbourne is covered, as is Lennon on his way to Richmond as the club's pick No.12.

Much has changed in the eight years since the trio entered the AFL system – Billings has played nearly 150 games for the Saints, McDonald is vice-captain at the Kangaroos and Lennon exited the system after four years to take up punting in the US.

But the story of friendship endures, as does the range of emotions and experiences by being a draft hopeful on the cusp of AFL selection.



‘Draft Days: 3 Of A Kind’ is part of the growing collection of documentaries available on AFL On Demand, alongside other titles such as ‘Dynasties’, ‘The Ripple Effect’, ‘The Chosen Few’, ‘Boys To Giants’, ‘2 Hours’ and more.