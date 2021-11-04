The DC Eagles celebrate the division two Grand Final in the 2021 USAFL Nationals in Austin, Texas. Picture: Supplied

FORMER Saint Brodie Murdoch has helped the DC Eagles lift silverware in division two of the recent USAFL Nationals, which has claims by the organisers of being the 'largest' Australian Football tournament in the world.

Played in Austin, Texas, at the end of October, the Eagles - who are supported by West Coast - took the second biggest contingent to the tournament and, with a crew of over 60 players, fielded a division two men's team, a division one women's team, and combined with Des Moines to field another men's team in division four.

While there was not much joy for the div four team, the women finished No.3 in the country, and the division two men - inspired by Murdoch - took out the premiership with a commanding victory over the Boston Demons in the Grand Final.

The dead-eye Eagles booted 8.0 (48) to the Demons' 1.5 (11) and Murdoch was considered unlucky not to receive best-on-ground honours, edged out by teammate and ex-college basketballer Sam James.

Murdoch, 27, was drafted by St Kilda in 2012 with pick No.40. He played 22 games between 2013 and 2016.



In division one, powerhouse side the Austin Crows (who are coached by Victorian Stefan Barr) claimed an impressive three-peat after crushing the New York Magpies, 10.8 (68) to 2.2 (14).

Brodie Murdoch during a St Kilda training session at Linen House Oval in Seaford in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

It was a staggering sixth flag in eight years for the Crows ... and what could be more impressive than that?

In division one of the women's, the San Francisco Iron Maidens blasted their way to a fifth consecutive flag with a 17-point victory over the Denver Bulldogs, 5.4 (34) to 2.15 (17).



They now need one more title to equal the Bulldogs' six-in-a row record, which was set at the end of 2015, the year before the Iron Maidens started their run.