JORDAN De Goey's attorney has released a statement, saying De Goey will "vigorously defend" himself after the player was charged with harassment and assault in New York on October 30.

De Goey said, on the advice of his counsel, he could not speak about the incident and he was unable to make further comment on ongoing legal matters.

But the statement from De Goey's attorney, Jacob Kaplan, said the Collingwood player intended to "vigorously defend himself against these unwarranted charges".



With speculation rife that De Goey's AFL career could be over, the statement also said he would continue to prepare for the upcoming season, which was the reason why he originally headed to New York.

"Despite the original media reports otherwise, Mr De Goey has not been charged with forcible touching or any other sexual assault crimes against a woman," Kaplan's statement said.



"There are no current restrictions on his travel, and he plans on using the next few months to continue preparing for the upcoming AFL season."



Following the incident in a New York nightclub, De Goey spent several hours in a holding cell. He was later released from custody after pleading not guilty to all charges.

The New York nightclub where the alleged incident took place. Picture: Screenshot

One criminal charge of forcible touching was dropped days later by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He is next due in court in the United States on December 8.



De Goey travelled to America to undergo an intensive fitness program. He was allowed to leave Australia under a permit due to his sponsorship with Monster Energy.



Before leaving, De Goey gave several interviews saying he drew inspiration from Christian Petracca after the Melbourne superstar's Norm Smith Medal-winning performance in the Demons' drought-breaking premiership.



De Goey has been stood down indefinitely from Collingwood's AFL program, and is "not be permitted to train or play with Collingwood or make use of club resources, staff or facilities".



Collingwood said it would continue to pay De Goey under the terms of his contract until an outcome to the proceedings was reached, or a more complete account of events was established.

