David Astbury and Bachar Houli leave the MCG as Tigers for the final time after the round 23 match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG on August 21, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, retired Richmond flag hero Bachar Houli opens up on his AFL journey, family, and faith.

- Houli reveals how football has taught him so many lessons in life, including 'maturity'

- 'After hardship comes ease' – Houli inspired by Quran text

- The power of 'positivity'

- 'Control what you can control – and that is your state (of mind) at that given moment'

- 'Anyone can walk into this country and pick up a football, or walk into a local club, and feel safe'

In this episode ...

0:35 – Bachar Houli's family and introduction to footy

2:10 – Career beginnings, and valuable lessons

3:26 – Richmond's run of success and what drove it

5:29 – Footballing twilight

6:28 – Houli's community passion