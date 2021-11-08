IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, retired Richmond flag hero Bachar Houli opens up on his AFL journey, family, and faith.
- Houli reveals how football has taught him so many lessons in life, including 'maturity'
- 'After hardship comes ease' – Houli inspired by Quran text
- The power of 'positivity'
- 'Control what you can control – and that is your state (of mind) at that given moment'
- 'Anyone can walk into this country and pick up a football, or walk into a local club, and feel safe'
In this episode ...
0:35 – Bachar Houli's family and introduction to footy
2:10 – Career beginnings, and valuable lessons
3:26 – Richmond's run of success and what drove it
5:29 – Footballing twilight
6:28 – Houli's community passion