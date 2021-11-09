Carlton players run out on to the field of play. Picture: AFL Photos

A CARLTON player is yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and subsequently has their football future hanging in the balance.

The club refused to comment when approached on Tuesday night, though it's understood the Blues are aware of the situation and are monitoring it ahead of their full playing squad returning to training over the next month.

First-to-four-year players are not required to return to training until November 22, while the remainder of the playing group is set to report back on December 6.

The AFL's COVID-19 vaccination policy required all Victorian players to have had at least one jab against the virus by late last month, as well as being fully vaccinated by November 26 as per the state government's Authorised Worker Vaccination Mandate.

AFL executive general manager of football Andrew Dillon speaks to the media about the League's COVID-19 vaccination policy

The League said that players who do not comply with the vaccination policy will not be able to attend the premises of their club or the AFL to train or play and could subsequently have their contracts terminated.

In a statement, the AFL said: "For players who do not comply with the policy and do not have an approved medical exemption, from the date at which a player is no longer able to perform their contracted services their clubs can:

Transfer the player to the inactive player list (meaning the player can be replaced) and pay the player 25 percent of (for AFLW) their contracted salary or (for AFL) the CBA minimum base salary.

Keep the player on their playing list (meaning the player cannot be replaced) and pay the player not less than 25 percent of (for AFLW) their contracted salary or (for AFL) 25 percent of the CBA minimum base salary.

Terminate the player’s playing contract with the agreement of the player.

Exercise any rights the club may have at law to terminate the player’s playing contract, but such rights are not to be exercised prior to 18 May 2022."

The news comes after Adelaide's dual AFLW premiership player Deni Varnhagen was moved to the inactive list last week, having refused to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.