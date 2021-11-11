Port Adelaide players run out onto Adelaide Oval before the round six, 2021 match against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide hopes to keep one of the competition's longest streaks alive by hosting a match at Adelaide on Anzac Day weekend in 2022.

The Power have played at home 18 straight seasons (aside from the COVID-19-interrupted 2020) on one of the country's most significant weekends.

And they've again requested a fixture at Adelaide Oval ahead of the men's draw being released.

Players and umpires line up for the 2021 Anzac Day clash at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Getty Images

In the corresponding match last season Ken Hinkley's men easily defeated St Kilda on their way to a second straight preliminary final appearance.

Port is also hoping for at least two games at the MCG, a venue it played at twice in 2021, notching wins over both Collingwood and Carlton.

Like many clubs after the past two interrupted seasons, the Magpies want to give their army of supporters the best chance of seeing the most football next year with a draw heavy on matches at the MCG.

They played nine of 11 home matches there last season, with the other two at Marvel Stadium, but contests against Geelong, Carlton and West Coast were played in an empty stadium.

In other requests:

- North Melbourne is expected to again pitch for a Good Friday contest that it has staged since 2017

- Melbourne wants to start its season with a Grand Final rematch against the Western Bulldogs where it can unveil the premiership flag in front of its members

- Essendon is working on a single match to celebrate its 150th season, preferably against another Victorian club

Lions' Easter plan, Suns eyeing NT

BRISBANE hopes it's a case of fourth time lucky as it again asks the AFL for an Easter Thursday blockbuster against Collingwood at the Gabba.

The Lions and Magpies have had the match slated the past three seasons, but after playing in front of a bumper crowd of 34,017 in 2019, the 2020 and 2021 fixtures were railroaded by COVID-19.

On both occasions the match-up was rescheduled for later in the season and played in front of strong Brisbane crowds.

Last year's Thursday night match prior to the Easter weekend was shifted to Marvel Stadium, where young star Zac Bailey etched his name into Lions folklore by kicking a goal after the siren to ensure his team avoided a 0-3 season start.

Lions come running after snatching victory after the final siren Zac Bailey kicks a set shot after the siren to give Brisbane a one-point win

Brisbane is also hoping to avoid a trip to Ballarat – where it has played the Western Bulldogs two of the past three seasons – in a play to get more matches in Melbourne in front of its Fitzroy fans.

With clubs expecting the fixture to be released later in November, Gold Coast has requested its game in Sir Doug Nicholls Round to be played in Darwin.

The Suns have tried to strengthen their ties with the Northern Territory capital, which they have Academy access to, over the past three years.

In 2020 they played Carlton during Sir Doug Nicholls Round at TIO Stadium, but last season's match against Hawthorn was moved to Sydney only days prior because of COVID complications.

Jarrod Harbrow and Jack Martin ahead of the Suns-Blues clash in round 13, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is keen to open the Michael Voss era in its traditional Thursday night opening-round match against Richmond at the MCG.

The clubs have opened the season the past seven years and squared off in the opening round 14 of the past 15 seasons.

In other requests:

- Greater Western Sydney wants at least two home matches before early April when it loses access to Giants Stadium for six weeks to accommodate Sydney's Easter Show. The Giants are also keen on at least one, and possibly two, Friday night games in Canberra.

- West Coast has asked for its home matches to be played on Saturday nights to accommodate its country members. The Eagles played five home games on Sunday afternoons and two on Monday nights in 2021.

- It has been reported Hawthorn has put in a request for its game on the Anzac Day weekend to be played in Launceston.

- Adelaide has asked for more games to be shown on free-to-air television.

- It has also been reported Sydney wants to start the season at the SCG with superstar forward Lance Franklin just five goals away from reaching the 1000 mark.