Nick Daicos fires off a handball at the NAB AFL Draft Victoria Training Day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A COLLECTION of Victoria's best draft prospects braved the miserable conditions at Sandringham's Trevor Barker Oval on Monday, giving club recruiters one last look at the state's most talented youngsters ahead of next week's NAB AFL Draft.

Vic Metro's prospects were the first to slug it out in torrential rain and blustery wind, with Collingwood father-son gun Nick Daicos and fellow potential top-three pick Finn Callaghan among those taking part in the light session.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard TRAINING DAY SPECIAL: Blues' draft targets, will a 'great eight' slip to Dons? Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey discuss the latest 2021 NAB AFL Draft news

Western Jets youngster Paul Curtis was also involved in the program after overcoming his COVID-19 diagnosis from last month, while top-10 hopeful Josh Sinn made a successful return from hamstring and ankle injuries.

Western Bulldogs father-son prospect Sam Darcy missed with a foot injury, while St Kilda Next Generation Academy youngster Marcus Windhager (back), first-round chance Tyler Sonsie (ankle) and forward Anthony Caminiti (ankle) were also absent.

Zac Taylor leads the way ahead of the NAB AFL Draft Victoria Training Day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Country did similar drills in more comfortable conditions later in the afternoon, giving their own top-10 prospects – including Josh Rachele, Ben Hobbs and Mac Andrew – a chance to shine.

But clever forward Sam Butler missed the session due to illness, while Josh Rentsch – the joint-winner of the Morrish Medal as the NAB League's best player this season – was also absent as he was sitting Year 12 exams.

The training session had been organised by the AFL to give clubs one final opportunity to put the state's best draft prospects through their paces, following another season that has been heavily interrupted by Victoria's COVID-19 situation.

The program, which was described by the League as a 'low intensity and craft-based skills session', was conducted by AFL Academy coach Tarkyn Lockyer and saw the players take part in a number of basic drills across the afternoon.