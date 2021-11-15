Josh Rachele speaks to media during the training day for Victorian draft prospects at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss all the news from yesterday's 'training day' for Vic draft prospects, and join the dots on footy's big issues.

- 'This is a draft class that has lost so much over the past two years

- Not Horne-Francis, not Daicos: The other A-grader who can 'turn a game' and is 'waiting to be picked'

- 'If [Mac Andrew] puts a little bit of muscle mass on, he is going to be a force to be reckoned with'

- Hugh Greenwood's shock North move unpacked: 'Never call something clickbait if you're a part of it'

In this episode ...

1:01 – Victorian draft prospects congregate at Sandringham

3:44 – Sam Darcy's growth and fitness

5:01 – Some of the other players not 100 per cent

6:05 – Where might Josh Rachele be picked?

7:30 – Why Mac Andrew could be a 'force to be reckoned with'

9:28 – Carlton look to replace Liam Jones at full-back

10:47 – How the last week looks for the draft hopefuls

11:56 – Why Cal Twomey's Phantom Draft has become harder to put together

13:08 – Hugh Greenwood lands at the Roos