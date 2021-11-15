IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss all the news from yesterday's 'training day' for Vic draft prospects, and join the dots on footy's big issues.
- 'This is a draft class that has lost so much over the past two years
- Not Horne-Francis, not Daicos: The other A-grader who can 'turn a game' and is 'waiting to be picked'
- 'If [Mac Andrew] puts a little bit of muscle mass on, he is going to be a force to be reckoned with'
- Hugh Greenwood's shock North move unpacked: 'Never call something clickbait if you're a part of it'
In this episode ...
1:01 – Victorian draft prospects congregate at Sandringham
3:44 – Sam Darcy's growth and fitness
5:01 – Some of the other players not 100 per cent
6:05 – Where might Josh Rachele be picked?
7:30 – Why Mac Andrew could be a 'force to be reckoned with'
9:28 – Carlton look to replace Liam Jones at full-back
10:47 – How the last week looks for the draft hopefuls
11:56 – Why Cal Twomey's Phantom Draft has become harder to put together
13:08 – Hugh Greenwood lands at the Roos