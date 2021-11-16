Touk Miller celebrates as the siren sounds in the Suns' win over Carlton in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Therabody AFL All-Australian midfielder Touk Miller has turned his back on free agency, inking a five-year contract extension in a huge coup for the Suns.

Miller was due to become a restricted free agent at the end of next season but has allayed any fears of a move by signing on until the end of 2027.

The 25-year-old is fresh off the best season of his career, where he won his first Club Champion award and also set an AFL record for completing 16 consecutive games of 30-plus disposals.

Miller told AFL.com.au he didn't want to be anywhere else.

"I just focused on Gold Coast," he said.

"I talked to my manager fairly early in the year and said I wanted to stay here, I had no intentions of being anywhere else.

"I don't want to be sitting in a free agency period and that year where 'it's his last year, is he going to do this? Where's he going to go? Will he stay?'

"I've probably experienced that enough at the club and had no reason to put that on the club at all.

"I felt there was no need to carry-on like that.

"I absolutely love this club. I'd love to be etched into the walls and be part of what this club is going to be."

Touk Miller evades Lachie Hunter in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The signature is a relief for a Gold Coast outfit facing a huge 2022, with coach Stuart Dew and young stars Ben King, Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine all out of contract.

Miller said the aim was to play finals, or a "much-improved" season at a minimum.

"I've been here now seven years I feel like I've watched the club transform," he said.

"I've watched the club go from rock bottom to where we're going to be and I'm going to be a part of that and the reason I love the club so much is I've been in every step, and when we do see success, I'm going to be part of that.

"I've done the hard stuff, I'm going to do the good stuff, and all the hard work in between.

"I feel in the last year or two we've really started to see those gains."

Miller is currently a vice-captain alongside Sam Collins and said although he'd "100 per cent" love to captain the club one day, working cohesively with Collins and co-captains Jarrod Witts and David Swallow was far more important at the moment.