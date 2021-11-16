IT'S been almost two months since Melbourne hoisted the 2021 premiership cup, but the celebrations are still a long way from slowing down.

Especially for success-starved former players who failed to get their hands on any silverware.

But thanks to Neale Daniher, a group of 12 ex-Demons got that chance at a special gathering on Friday night.

The former coach, who led the club to the 2000 Toyota AFL Grand Final, invited the players to a local pub to celebrate the Demons' win that broke a 57-year flag drought.

Adem Yze, a current assistant coach who played 271 games for the Dees, said the event held extra significance for him.

"This actually makes it pretty real for me," Yze told Melbourne Media.

Adem Yze and Neale Daniher. Picture: melbournefc.com.au

"Obviously being away when we won it, you don't realise the impact it's had on the really close-knit people that I used to work with.

"Seeing the familiar faces and seeing what it's done for them has been really amazing, so it's a really nice day."

Check out some more photos below.

Anthony McDonald and Andrew Leoncelli. Picture: melbournefc.com.au

Ben Holland and Travis Johnstone. Picture: melbournefc.com.au