Robert Wiley (as Carlton director of coaching) and Michael Malthouse in 2014. Picture: Michael Willson

AUSTRALIAN Football Hall of Fame member Robert Wiley has been named senior coach of West Coast's WAFL team.

Wiley, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in August, will lead the side after an agreement was reached for the Eagles' reserves to continue in the 10-team state league competition for the next three years.

He is an inaugural Eagle, life member, the club's No.1 ticket holder and assisted dual West Coast premiership coach Mick Malthouse in the 1990s and later John Worsfold in the 2006 triumph.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hall of Fame: Robert Wiley Highly decorated midfielder Robert Wiley becomes a Hall of Famer

Wiley also served under Malthouse during his time at Carlton and was East Fremantle's senior coach from 2016-18.

"We are thrilled Rob has agreed to return to the club in a coaching capacity and his vast experience will be invaluable for the WAFL Eagles," West Coast CEO Trevor Nisbett said.



"Rob’s understanding of the game is second-to-none and he has a proven track record of developing young players."