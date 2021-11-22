Sam Walsh during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty Images

NEW CARLTON coach Michael Voss has earmarked new recruit Lewis Young and swingman Mitch McGovern as likely replacements for Liam Jones in defence.

Jones' sudden retirement - after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine - left a hole for Voss to fill as one of his first tasks, but he's confident he already has the charges to do the job.

On his first official day on the track, Voss left most of the hands-on work to new assistant Ashley Hansen and coaching director Greg Williams, as the majority of the playing list reported to Ikon Park.

While only first-to-fourth-year players were required, only a handful of players didn’t front up to the first session, with Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh and Charlie Curnow adding muscle in the off-season.

New recruits Young, Adam Cerra and George Hewett were also part of the first session, with co-captain Sam Docherty watching on from the sidelines after the recent return of his cancer diagnosis.

