FREMANTLE recruit Jordan Clark has made the best possible impression to his new coach and teammates after winning two of the club's 4x1km time trials on day one of pre-season.

The Dockers' first-to-fourth-year players returned on Monday and hit the ground running at the club's Cockburn Central headquarters.

Gun midfielder Andrew Brayshaw won the other two races, while the yet-to-debut Nathan O'Driscoll and big man Lloyd Meek also performed impressively, with the latter placing fifth in the final run.

Rebel Goal of the Year winner Caleb Serong said the confident Clark had brought a lot of energy to the group and has embraced the Freo way already.

The 2020 NAB AFL Rising Star's younger brother - Jai Serong - is part of the pool of draft prospects hoping to make their way onto a club's list during Wednesday's NAB AFL Draft.

Caleb said the Serong family was really excited for the potential of Jai to be drafted and that his only advice was for him to embrace the next few days.