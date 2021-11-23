THE DOOR is still open for clubs to trade for Adelaide's pick No.4 ahead of Wednesday night's NAB AFL Draft, says Crows national recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie.



Speaking on AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown, Ogilvie said Adelaide would not be prepared to drop too far back in the order but had to keep its options open.



"You can't (rule it out)," he said.



"You've got to be open to everything.

"Gee it would have to be a great deal, get something in the future, to move back.

"Is there five or six scenarios this year compared to 10 in other years? Probably."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Crows won't rule out trading top pick Adelaide recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie joined NAB AFL Draft Night Countdown to discuss what options the club may have when it comes to live trading.





Adelaide tried to use its draft pick, unsuccessfully, as part of a package during October's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period to jump up and acquire North Melbourne's No.1 selection, set to be used on Jason Horne-Francis.



"You've got to do that. He's a highly performed South Australian who we'd love to have at our club, so of course we had to have a crack," Ogilvie said.