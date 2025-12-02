With one of footy's most famous family names, Daniel and Steven Motlop are creating a legacy off the field

Steven Motlop poses for a photo during the Sir Doug Nicholls Round function in Darwin on May 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MOTLOP is a name that has become synonymous with football.

The hope is that it will be just as prominent in restaurants and markets around the country for generations to come.

Daniel and Steven, along with their older brother Shannon and cousin Marlon, share one of the more famous family names in modern-day football after playing a combined 416 AFL games.

Jesse, Daniel's son, is now carrying on the Motlop tradition as a livewire forward with Carlton.

But it is Daniel and Steven's businesses – including Seven Seasons and Something Wild – that have become the real family affair, as the Indigenous food and drink entrepreneurs create a legacy off the field.

"We watched our Dad work so hard for so many years," Daniel told AFL Connect. "Our parents had money to get by, and they gave us everything else, but it's not like they had a million dollars to help us get going.

Daniel Motlop celebrates Port Adelaide's win over Essendon in round seven, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've made money, we've lost money. But we're proud to be building something that's going to be around for our kids, if they want to follow in our footsteps into food (business)."

Daniel set out to support Indigenous communities after his AFL career with Port Adelaide, and previously North Melbourne, ended in 2011.

A 15-month stint as the Northern Territory chief minister's Indigenous affairs advisor, with an overarching goal to establish sustainable jobs, opened his eyes to business opportunities.

The idea of harvesting native ingredients came when meeting with the late chef Jock Zonfrillo. It took flight when Danish chef Rene Redzepi visited Darwin ahead of a Noma Australia pop-up in Sydney in 2016.

"We were in the bush with Rene and Jock but we weren't catching anything," Daniel said. "When you take people out bush, you've got no real plan, things just have to happen for it to be a good experience.

"Then a green ant crawls on me. We've known about green ants all our lives but we never thought to sell them. I said, 'Oh, try this Rene', and he goes, 'Wow, everyone come here, taste this ant.' Then it ends up on their menus."

Daniel Motlop celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 15, 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

King Charles has since been fed green ants, supplied by the Motlops, during a royal reception on MasterChef.

The Motlops and their catering business, Something Wild, have also delivered green ants to tables and events around Australia, along with game meats, Kakadu plums and other fruits, native greens and paperbark.

The delicacy was given a fresh twist as the key ingredient in Green Ant Gin, adding a citrus zest to Seven Seasons' flagship flavour since 2017.

"We have Seven Seasons in Darwin or the Larrakia, which is our grandmother's country," Daniel said of the origin for the name for the Motlops’ distillery. "Most Indigenous communities around Australia have six or seven seasons.

"It's not based around a calendar or dates. It's when certain flowers blossom, when native ingredients pop up, when we harvest the ants at certain times of the year for sustainability. We quickly realised it was a fitting name."

Steven Motlop celebrates during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

The popular Green Ant Gin has been a turning point for the Motlops as they diversify their businesses to target consumers as well as high-profile restaurants and international chefs.

Seven Seasons' range now includes Bush Apple Gin, Native Yam Vodka, and Bush Honey and Wattleseed Coffee Liqueur, while the focus remains on using Indigenous ingredients that are abundant in the top end.

The Motlop brothers are spread across the supply chain, with Daniel based in Adelaide, Steven in Darwin (where he is still carrying the family name onto football fields), and Shannon heavily involved in the harvesting often with his children in tow.

Steven Motlop kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round 17, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

The community on Larrakia country, the Motlops' traditional land around Darwin, also reap the rewards as the brothers ensure money flows back to the harvesters.

"The way we played footy, we sort of transitioned that into business," Steven said. "Play for the team, enjoy the ride, and never be afraid to try something and make mistakes."

Find out more about Seven Seasons at seven-seasons.com.au and Something Wild at somethingwild.com.au.

SIX POINTERS

Biggest achievement? Steven: "Playing football for 15 years." Daniel: "Mine is the opposite. It's coming out of footy, getting back to normal life."

Biggest lesson? Daniel: "Trust the right people. Once you've been whacked over the head a few times in business, you know who to avoid."

Biggest break in business? Daniel: "Meeting the right people at the right time."

Business superpower? Daniel: "Resilience. Footy made us resilient, with good mentors like Mark Williams, Dani Laidley." Steven: "And Chris Scott."

Most admired leader? Daniel: "I've had a lot of great mentors along the way and (current colleague) Richard is one who stands out now for teaching me the ins and outs of business."

Best advice carried across from football? Daniel: "Know who to listen to. Don't get too stressed out by what other people are saying."

