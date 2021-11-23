PLAYER agent Robbie D'Orazio has revealed AFL great Chris Judd has been inquiring about the ability of star draft prospect Nick Daicos.

And, according to D'Orazio, the level of that inquiry has been somewhat matter of fact.

"I was talking to Chris Judd about [Nick] the other day," D'Orazio told NAB NAFL Draft Countdown on Tuesday.

"Juddy and I caught up just to go over some other things and he was asking about Nick - and I know some recruiters have compared Nick to Chris in that sort of [draft] era - and Chris did ask, 'Is he as good as me?'"

Considering Judd is a two-time Brownlow medallist, a Norm Smith medallist, and exploded onto the AFL scene almost immediately after he was drafted by West Coast back in 2001 with the No.3 pick, you may expect D'Orazio to err on the side of caution and hose down the hype.

But D'Orazio was seemingly willing to give the comparison some thought. "I had to clarify, we're not sure yet."

Why Nick Daicos looks up to this young Lion Collingwood father-son prospect Nick Daicos reflects on the players he keeps a close eye on and which Magpies he's keen to play with.

AFL.com.au's draft guru Cal Twomey explains the "unnatural level of attention" on Daicos is not just because he is the the son of a Collingwood great, it comes because of performance.

"The midfielder was just about best afield in every game he played [this year] be it for Oakleigh Chargers, Vic Metro, the NAB AFL Academy or even Collingwood's VFL side," Twomey wrote in his November Phantom Form Guide, where he had him ranked (based on form) ahead of this year's putative No.1 draft pick, Jason Horne-Francis.

Also joining the show on Tuesday was the young man himself, Nick Daicos, who said it had always been his goal to get the best out of himself and "go as high" in the draft as he could.



GOING PLACES The making of Collingwood father-son Nick Daicos



Daicos revealed he admired the way Brisbane gun Hugh McCluggage - the No.3 pick in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft - goes about his game.

"I've seen how [McCluggage has] progressed as an AFL footballer and I try and model my game on him, but obviously he's an absolute superstar and, yeah, I look up to him," Daicos said.

Daicos also named Brayden Maynard and Jamie Elliott as the two Magpies he looked forward to working closely with in the coming months when he officially starts training at the club - which will be as early as Monday after the draft.

"I love Brayden Maynard's intensity and the energy he brings to the group. And then another one would be Jamie Elliott - he's such a superstar and a really humble bloke," Daicos said.