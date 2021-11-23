Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

IT WAS another huge line-up of guests on NAB AFL Draft Countdown on Tuesday with top prospects Nick Daicos, Josh Rachele, player agent Robbie D'Orazio, Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir and four club recruiting bosses all joining the show.

But if you missed the stream, don't despair, you can catch all the action as it unfolded in the podcast player below.

>> LISTEN NOW IN THE PODCAST PLAYER BELOW

Richmond national recruiting manager Matt Clarke revealed the four players in the mix for the Tigers' top pick, Hawthorn list boss Mark McKenzie said the club could live trade for a second first-round selection and Adelaide national recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie wouldn't rule out moving on the prized No.4 pick.

Melbourne recruiting boss Jason Taylor also gave an insight into father-son prospect Taj Woewodin, while Longmuir said Dockers recruiters would take a "best available" mentality into the first round.

AFL.com.au's massive week of draft coverage continues on Wednesday with a huge line-up of guests set to join NAB AFL Draft Countdown, ahead of the main event, NAB AFL Draft Night Live.

NAB AFL Draft Countdown will run live on AFL.com.au and the Official AFL Live App from 12.10pm-2pm AEDT as hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge chat with all the key figures ahead of the draft.

Wednesday's show will feature a number of big guests, including key club staff Brady Rawlings (North Melbourne GM of football), Derek Hine (Collingwood list manager) and Stephen Conole (Brisbane recruiting manager).

Player agents Dave Trotter and Julian Petracca will also join the show as NAB AFL Draft Countdown goes through all the latest news and draft whispers ahead of the big event.

WEDNESDAY'S LINE-UP (all times AEDT)

12.30pm: Dave Trotter (player agent)

12.45pm: Julian Petracca (player agent)

1pm: Brady Rawlings (North Melbourne GM of football)

1.15pm: Derek Hine (Collingwood list manager)

1.30pm: Stephen Conole (Brisbane recruiting manager)

And then on Wednesday and Thursday evening, you can watch every pick live on NAB AFL Draft Night Live from 6.30pm AEDT as the team goes through each selection with all the best analysis.